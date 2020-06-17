Quincy T. Hamilton passed peacefully at the age of 91 on May 31, 2020. She is survived by her 3 children: Eugene Hamilton (Evelyn), Brenda Jackson (Freddie/deceased) & Anthony Hamilton (Joanne), 3 sisters, 1 brother, 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver Sr., 1 son, her parents,2 sisters & 2 brothers. Quincy was blessed & highly favored. She was loved by all and will truly be missed. A memorial will be held at a later date;TBA. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support and encouragement as we celebrate her homegoing. Forever in our Hearts: Quincy T. Hamilton.

