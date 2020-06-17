Quincy T. Hamilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Quincy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quincy T. Hamilton passed peacefully at the age of 91 on May 31, 2020. She is survived by her 3 children: Eugene Hamilton (Evelyn), Brenda Jackson (Freddie/deceased) & Anthony Hamilton (Joanne), 3 sisters, 1 brother, 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver Sr., 1 son, her parents,2 sisters & 2 brothers. Quincy was blessed & highly favored. She was loved by all and will truly be missed. A memorial will be held at a later date;TBA. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support and encouragement as we celebrate her homegoing. Forever in our Hearts: Quincy T. Hamilton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved