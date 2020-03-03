Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachael Elane Lambert. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Visitation 10:00 AM Healing Place Church Annex Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Healing Place Church Annex Send Flowers Obituary

A ceremony celebrating the life of Rachel Elane Lambert will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 12 Noon at Healing Place Church Annex; visitation will begin at 10 am. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mike Haman. Rachael was born on February 12, 1996 and lived all her life in Prairieville, she departed from this life on February 27, 2020 after an eight-year battle with brain cancer. She graduated from Dutchtown High School and River Parish Community College; she was a member of Healing Place Church and St. Jude Cancer Warriors. She is preceded in death by grandparents Barbara "Granny" Lambert, Wayne "Grandpa" Hobbs and Kathryn Harris. Survivors include her parents Michael and Shelley Lambert; sisters Roxanne Lasseigne (Chad), their children Caitlyn and Cameron, Doretha Richey (Trey) and their child Sophia, Chelsea Blakeman (Ben) and their child Margaret Elane arriving in August 2020; sisters in heart Ann Smith, Tabor and Courtney Millien; honorary grandparents Robert and Adell Milam, Euna Blakeman, Kevin and Peggy Turner; Godparents Estelle Figueredo and Ricky Braud; special aunts and uncles, Lynda Drake, Sherri and Joseph Couch, Michelle and Tim Lanoux, Alita Lanoux, Estelle and Manny Figueredo; boyfriend Colden Fell; also survived by host of other relatives and friends. Thanks to St Joseph Hospice, OLOL Children's Hospital, Dr. Ronnie Bombet, LeBonher Children's Hospital Memphis, Dr. Greg Armstrong, Dr. Kacie Sims, and Dr. Fredrick Boop; Honeywell Geismar employees, and Ronald McDonald House of Memphis family and staff. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to honor her life and memory; to give a gift please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/rachael-elane-lambert. Arrangements with www.churchfuneralservices.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020

