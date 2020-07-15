Rachael Marie DeRouen-Whittington, RN, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the age of 41. She was a resident of Westwego, Louisiana, and a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Rachael was a Graduate of Baker High School Class of 1997 and a 2005 Graduate of the Southern University School of Nursing. Rachael began her career working on the rehabilitation and therapy unit at Baton Rouge General Mid City Campus. She later transferred to the birth center at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet Campus. Rachael also worked as a school nurse at Prescott Middle, and later returned to the medical field at Louisiana State University Health Clinic in Baton Rouge. Rachael is survived by her husband, Stephen Whittington; parents, Roland P. and Gloria Broussard DeRouen; grandfather, Avery Joseph Broussard; brothers, Byron Paul DeRouen (Joni) and Bradley Neal DeRouen, Sr. (Sheila); nieces, Teryn Elyse DeRouen, Tyla Lauryn DeRouen, and Tristyn B'Ney DeRouen; nephew, Bradley Neal DeRouen, Jr, godmother, Estelita DeRouen Wilson, godchild, Brent DeRouen-Lewis, several aunts and uncles and a host of cousins and friends. Rachael Marie DeRouen-Whittington was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Mayola Comeaux DeRouen and Gustavia Lewis Broussard; grandfather, Willie DeRouen; godfather, Leonard Joseph Broussard; aunts, Audrey Marie Broussard, Maryann DeRouen Nezey, Alfreda DeRouen Reaux and MaryAlice Broussard Perrodin; uncles, Elton J. DeRouen and Adrian P. DeRouen. Visitation at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA from 11 am until 1 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private religious service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Entombment at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum of Baton Rouge. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.