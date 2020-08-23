Faith is to trust in something that you cannot see, touch, or feel. Faith is knowing that everything will be okay, whatever the outcome, and trusting in God's plan- Even if we cannot comprehend why or if it goes against our prayers. God is good- always. No matter what. Rachel Pray passed away peacefully, with her family holding her hands and by her side. She was a beautiful Wife, Mother, Step Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend. Her culture and traditions will be carried on by us forever. While we grieve, we will also celebrate the legacy that she leaves behind. She was a strong, honest, no filter, feisty, independent woman. A super woman. She raised a beautiful daughter and a perfect son. She loved her grandchildren dearly. Her life revolved around her husband. She made sure that her stepson was always taken care of, she loved him deeply. Her life goal was to love unconditionally. She leaves this earth, knowing that her family will be taken care of- because her faith was solid. She is survived by her husband of 8 years, Randy Pray; her daughter, Karen Mohammed of Trinidad; two sons, Jason Ramdass and his wife Jennifer Ramdass of Slaughter, LA; Tyler Pray of Slaughter, LA; three sisters, Girley Mohammed; Shelia Taylor; Betty Mohammed; five brothers, Tony Mohammed; Ken Mohammed; Steve Mohammed; Winston Mohammed; and Tony Mohammed; three grandchildren: Samantha Pray, Jasmine Ramdass, and Jace Ramdass; two great-grandchildren: Jibra'il Pray and Saffe Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Miley, Issac, and Bobby; all of Trinidad and Tobago. She was an avid gardener. She loved raising chickens, ducks, peacocks, guinea fowls, and turkens. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She worked in hospitality service for over 20+ years at Laginappe in Baker. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.