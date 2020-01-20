Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachelle Naquin. View Sign Service Information Ibert's Mortuary 1007 Main St. Franklin , LA 70538 (337)-828-5426 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Ibert's Mortuary 1007 Main St. Franklin , LA 70538 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Ibert's Mortuary 1007 Main St. Franklin , LA 70538 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Ibert's Mortuary in Franklin for Rachelle Theriot Naquin, 85, a native of Patterson and a resident of Lutcher for the past 54 years, who passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 7:50 PM at Chateau St. James in Lutcher. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery. Fr. Christopher Cambre will officiate the services. Rachelle was the second of three children born to Adolph and Lizzie Theriot. On November 6, 1955 in Zachary she married the love of her life, Charles Naquin. Some of their favorite pastimes together included traveling and camping. She was also a big LSU Football fan and enjoyed volunteering at her local St. Vincent DePaul. Those she leaves to cherish her memory include four children, Jennifer Villeneuve and her husband Keith of St. Amant, Douglas Naquin and his wife Donna of Paulina, Brian Naquin and his wife Kathi of Denham Springs, and Deborah Fontenot and her husband Rick of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Jordan, Megan, Ryan, Amber, Amanda, and Sarah; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death her husband of 55 years, Charles James Naquin; her parents, Adolph Theriot and Lizzie Adams Theriot LaGrange; and two brothers, Roussell Theriot and Homer LaGrange. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday at Ibert's Mortuary from 12:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a . Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020

