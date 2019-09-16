Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rae Quatrevingt Tullier, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a retired school cafeteria worker at Brusly Middle; resident of Brusly, La and native of The Cut Off. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5 to 9pm with a service at 7pm, conducted by Pastor Ernest "Nubbin" Swanson and visiting will resume on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:30am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly at 11am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gordon "Curly" Tullier, Sr; daughter, Rhonda T. Roth and husband Ricky; sons, Ricky D. Tullier, Sr, Bart Tullier and wife Robin, and J.G. "Shane" Tullier, Jr and wife Suzi; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandchildren, twin Roth infants; great grandson, Karson Mascaro; parents, Joseph and Eulalie Corral Quatrevingt; sisters, Elzie Quatrevingt, Mabel Ramagos, Ruby "Jabee" Trabeaux and Ruth Tullier; and brothers, Joseph "Penue", Earl, Benny and Charles Quatrevingt. Pallbearers will be Ricky, Jr., Hunter, Bart, Jr., Justin, Matthew and Heath Tullier. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Roth, Jr, Gavin Tullier, Pete Thibodeaux, Hudson and Kade LeBlanc. Rae enjoyed cooking especially baking. She enjoyed spending time and getting together with family. Special thanks to Clarity Hospice and Bayou Home Health for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude.

