Rae Rita Clause Acosta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rae Rita Clause Acosta, 89, a native of Labadieville, LA and resident of Napoleonville, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was a retiree from the Assumption Parish School Board. She loved Life, Assumption High Athletics, Mardi Gras parades and playing cards. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Survived by children, Gwen Naquin and husband Rodney, Beryl Woods and husband Ronald, Ricky Acosta and Sydney Acosta; grandchildren, Jeremy Naquin (Keelie), Misty Woods, and Nicole Woods Gaudet (Randy); great-grandchildren, Ryder Naquin and Brooks Naquin. She was also known as "Maw Maw" to Jake Greene, Ryan Greene, Dane Greene, and Luke Hebert whom she loved like grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Howard Acosta; sons, Terry Acosta and Danny Acosta; parents, Florence and Rene Clause; brothers, Herman Clause, E.J. Clause, and Russell Clause; and sisters, Mildred Turner, Thelma Naquin, Effie Healey and Dolores Lockhart. Family would like to thank Dr. Charles Bolotte, First Responders, Medics, Acadian Ambulance and Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office. A private visitation and mass will be held in her honor for her family. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved