Rae Rita Clause Acosta, 89, a native of Labadieville, LA and resident of Napoleonville, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was a retiree from the Assumption Parish School Board. She loved Life, Assumption High Athletics, Mardi Gras parades and playing cards. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Survived by children, Gwen Naquin and husband Rodney, Beryl Woods and husband Ronald, Ricky Acosta and Sydney Acosta; grandchildren, Jeremy Naquin (Keelie), Misty Woods, and Nicole Woods Gaudet (Randy); great-grandchildren, Ryder Naquin and Brooks Naquin. She was also known as "Maw Maw" to Jake Greene, Ryan Greene, Dane Greene, and Luke Hebert whom she loved like grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Howard Acosta; sons, Terry Acosta and Danny Acosta; parents, Florence and Rene Clause; brothers, Herman Clause, E.J. Clause, and Russell Clause; and sisters, Mildred Turner, Thelma Naquin, Effie Healey and Dolores Lockhart. Family would like to thank Dr. Charles Bolotte, First Responders, Medics, Acadian Ambulance and Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office. A private visitation and mass will be held in her honor for her family. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.