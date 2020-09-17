Raheem Dequan Francis departed this life on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport, MS. He was 18 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation to continue on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.