Raiford Earl (Ray) Young, resident of Greenwell Springs, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 82. He was affectionately known to his grandchildren as "Paw" and "Irene". He was born on June 25, 1937 in Smithdale, Mississippi to Alton R. and Annabelle Wroten Young, After his tenure in Germany with the US Army, he was employed by Stupp Corporation, retiring after 36 years of employment. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Lou Bullock Young; son, Gene Ray Young; daughter, Vicki Young Breckwoldt and husband, Randy; granddaughter, Shelby Breckwoldt Moore, and husband Cooper; and grandson, Landon Lewis Breckwoldt. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sheila Adams and husband Ken, two nephews, and a niece. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. from 10:00am-12:00pm with service to follow. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would especially like to thank the Hematology and Oncology Clinic at the Baton Rouge General, Kindred Home Health, staff at BRGH Oncology (6th floor), and the staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store