Raiford Earl 'Ray' Young
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raiford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raiford Earl (Ray) Young, resident of Greenwell Springs, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 82. He was affectionately known to his grandchildren as "Paw" and "Irene". He was born on June 25, 1937 in Smithdale, Mississippi to Alton R. and Annabelle Wroten Young, After his tenure in Germany with the US Army, he was employed by Stupp Corporation, retiring after 36 years of employment. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Lou Bullock Young; son, Gene Ray Young; daughter, Vicki Young Breckwoldt and husband, Randy; granddaughter, Shelby Breckwoldt Moore, and husband Cooper; and grandson, Landon Lewis Breckwoldt. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sheila Adams and husband Ken, two nephews, and a niece. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. from 10:00am-12:00pm with service to follow. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would especially like to thank the Hematology and Oncology Clinic at the Baton Rouge General, Kindred Home Health, staff at BRGH Oncology (6th floor), and the staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Service
12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved