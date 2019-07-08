Rainey Joseph Brown Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rainey Joseph Brown Jr..
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2250 Main St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2250 Main St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rainey Joseph Brown, Jr., 96, of Baton Rouge passed away Monday, July 08, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mr. Brown was born in Ponchatoula, LA and was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Brown and his parents, Rainey and Rose Brown, Sr. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rose Mary Brown; four daughters, Rainette Stephens (John), Bernadette McConnell, Beverly Keiser (Cliff) and Mary Dawson (Seth); brother, Charles Brown (Mary); sister, Sandra Brown; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-2250 Main St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 with visitation from 9:30am to service time at the church. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church-2250 Main St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or -501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 10, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.