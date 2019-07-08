Rainey Joseph Brown, Jr., 96, of Baton Rouge passed away Monday, July 08, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mr. Brown was born in Ponchatoula, LA and was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Brown and his parents, Rainey and Rose Brown, Sr. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rose Mary Brown; four daughters, Rainette Stephens (John), Bernadette McConnell, Beverly Keiser (Cliff) and Mary Dawson (Seth); brother, Charles Brown (Mary); sister, Sandra Brown; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-2250 Main St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 with visitation from 9:30am to service time at the church. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church-2250 Main St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or -501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 10, 2019