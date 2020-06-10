Ralph Adair Bowden, 82, a long-time resident of Watson, LA, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to his eternal home on Friday, June 5, 2020. He is survived by his son, Cliff Bowden; daughters, Kim Springfield and husband Ralph, Shari and Edward Wall, Cindy Porta; grandchildren, Brooke Cox, Jared Wall, Adair Springfield, Cecili Wall; great-grandchildren, Halen Cox, Presly Cox, Kaira Worley; brother, J.W "Sonny" Bowden, Jr., sister, Linda Bowden Hanna and husband George. A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Ralph enjoyed spending time with his loving family, fishing, bowling, or cheering on his LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years Marilyn Jenkins Bowden; parents, J.W. Bowden Sr. and Natalie Lindsey Bowden; brother William "Billy" Bowden; son-in-law, Julian L. Porta. The family will have a private service through Seale Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Pallbearers will be Jared Wall, Halen Cox, Travis Bowden, Jessie Jones, Ben Jones and Ethan Hilburn. Please sign the online guest book at www.sealefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.