Ralph Basil Marino, age 62, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Ralph was a 1976 graduate of Broadmoor High School. He met and married Rebecca his wife of 31 years in 1989. In 2012, he retired from his position as a nuclear mechanic with Entergy. He most recently worked at Bass Pro where he made many dear friends. He spent much of his spare time doing what he loved: fishing, riding his Harley, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. Ralph is survived by his wife Rebecca Marino; sons Nicholas Marino and wife Delcia, Ralph A. Marino, Tyler Marino and wife Amanda; daughter, Brittney Marino; brother Joseph Marino and sisters Faye Baumbach and Elizabeth Bernard; 9 grandchildren, Adrianna Marino, Ralph Marino, Sophia Marino, Blayne Orillion, Bently Orillion, Giavonni Marino, Vincente Marino, Avianna Ray, and Tyleigh Marino. Ralph was preceded in death by his father Joseph (Buck) Marino and his mother Estelle Kerry Marino. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00 am until Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.