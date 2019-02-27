Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Bernard Sistrunk. View Sign

Ralph Bernard Sistrunk, loving father, grandfather and great grand father entered into eternal rest on Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 at his home in Denham Springs at 92 years young. Born in Pine Grove, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, he was a World War II Navy Vet, an avid golfer, a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, retiring as an engineering manager with 34 years service at South Central Bell and a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. He was a kind compassionate husband, Dad and friend who lived life to the fullest, never meeting a stranger, leaving all who knew him with warm wonderful memories to cherish. Survived by his 6 children, Keith Sistrunk, Stan Sistrunk, Kim and favorite son-in-law Dean Guidry, Mark (Donna) Sistrunk, Terry (Hathairat) Sistrunk, Tim (Ellen) Sistrunk, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Lillian Fitzsimmons Sistrunk, brothers William Harry Sistrunk and William Alton Sistrunk Jr., parents William Alton and Lonie Baker Sistrunk. Visitation at St. Agnes Catholic Church 749 East Blvd. Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 am, recitation of the holy rosary at 11:30 am, with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery in Denham Springs. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to St. Agnes Catholic Church Capital Campaign Fund, the Missionaries of Charity or the . The family would also like to thank Dr. Karin Hawkins, Dr. Siva Yadlapati, Audubon Hospice and their staff members, along with our many friends and family members for their loving care, support and prayers throughout Dads illness. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

9995 Hooper Rd.

Baton Rouge , LA 70818

