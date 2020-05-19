Ralph C. Simoneaux "Pa", 92, a native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in his honor at St. Anne Cemetery, Napoleonville, Louisiana. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Theresa Simoneaux; children, Suzanne Waguespack, Kay Bilello, Lori Arceneaux (Lonnie); grandchildren, Seth Waguespack (Jerrica); Erika Price (Blake), Misty Simoneaux, Jesse Simoneaux (Shasta), Nick Bilello and Chase Arceneaux (Savanah); great-grandchildren, Hannah, David, Leah, Ruth, Abby and Mitchell; and brothers, Emile Simoneaux and Conrad Simoneaux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Rosa Guillot Simoneaux; son, Ralph "Rusty" Simoneaux; brother, Ivan Simoneaux, and sister, Kara Simoneaux. Pa was a strong and humble man. He loved his family well and worked tirelessly to provide for them. While we mourn our loss, we thank God that such a man loved us and was loved so well. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.