Ralph C. Simoneaux "Pa", 92, a native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in his honor at St. Anne Cemetery, Napoleonville, Louisiana. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Theresa Simoneaux; children, Suzanne Waguespack, Kay Bilello, Lori Arceneaux (Lonnie); grandchildren, Seth Waguespack (Jerrica); Erika Price (Blake), Misty Simoneaux, Jesse Simoneaux (Shasta), Nick Bilello and Chase Arceneaux (Savanah); great-grandchildren, Hannah, David, Leah, Ruth, Abby and Mitchell; and brothers, Emile Simoneaux and Conrad Simoneaux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Rosa Guillot Simoneaux; son, Ralph "Rusty" Simoneaux; brother, Ivan Simoneaux, and sister, Kara Simoneaux. Pa was a strong and humble man. He loved his family well and worked tirelessly to provide for them. While we mourn our loss, we thank God that such a man loved us and was loved so well.