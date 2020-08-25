Ralph Clark Decell, Jr. age 66, a resident of Baton Rouge passed away on August 20, 2020. Ralph was born on September 13, 1953 in Natchez, MS. The oldest of nine children, Ralph spent most of his childhood in Baton Rouge and graduated from Woodlawn High in 1971. Fifteen short years later, Ralph achieved sobriety and remained sober for the next 34 years, an accomplishment he was most proud of. Ralph entered the oil and gas industry not long after. He excelled in oil field sales and public relations, covering a territory over all of South Louisiana and beyond. Ralph was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing year-round. The only greater joy he had than tagging a big buck himself, was watching his son, Ryan, do the same. In 2015, Ralph married Sherry Furnish Decell, a former Woodlawn High classmate. Ralph and Sherry were both happiest when they were together and enjoyed going on several cruises, taking trips to the beach, and spending time with friends and neighbors. Ralph loved his family very much. He was an incredibly proud grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Ralph is survived by his wife, Sherry Furnish Decell; son, Ryan and wife Melissa Decell; daughter, Jennifer and husband Brandon Istre; their mother, Darlene Decell; step-son, Clint Earnhart; step-daughter, Shelley Nettles; grandchildren, Olivia, Emerie and Everett Decell and Ava and Ivy Istre; step-grandchildren, Phillip Earnhart, and Claire and Faith Nettles; mother, Pat Decell Irwin; mother-in-law, Jonnilee Furnish; siblings, Don and wife Kay Decell, Anne Decell, Kay Decell, widow of Drew Decell, Steve and wife Becky Decell, Keith and wife Lauri Decell, Kay and husband David Foreman, Louis Decell, Mary and husband Richard Joseph; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph "Mickey" Clark Decell, Sr.; step-father, George Irwin; brother, Drew Decell; sister-in-law, Karen Cline Decell; and grandson, Clark David Decell. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00 am until services at 12:00 pm. The service will be live streamed at the time of service from Resthaven's website on Ralph's memorial page. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), www.lopa.org
or Maddies's Footprints, www.maddiesfootprints.org
in Ralph's name. The family of Ralph Decell wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the care and compassion given to him by the caregivers of Audubon Hospice and Griswold Home Care. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.