Ralph Eugene Hoggatt Jr. (November 7th, 1949-February 20th, 2019) passed away in the company of his family at his home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday February 20th. He was 69 years old. Ralph was born in Baton Rouge to the union of Ralph Eugene Hoggatt and Elaine Schatzle Hoggatt. Ralph spent his entire life with his family and children in or around Baton Rouge. He was passionate about music as well as a talented musician. He also loved sports, current events, spending quality time with his daughter and grand daughters and always bringing a smile to whomever was in his presence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Eugene Hoggatt Sr. and Elaine Hoggatt, brother, Michael Francis Hoggatt and son, Dylan Christopher Hoggatt. He is survived by his loving daughter, Emily Rose and two granddaughters: Indie Rose (2 years old ) and Jada Rose (13 years old). He also leaves behind three sisters; Jean Hoggatt Nagele, Carolyn Hoggatt Amedee and Karen Hoggatt Mills along with numerous nieces and nephews. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019

