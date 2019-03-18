|
Ralph Edwin Guthrie, age 85, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away at home on March 17, 2019. Ralph is survived by his sons, Greg and Alondra Guthrie, Terry and Jana Guthrie, Eric Guthrie and Errol Miller; grandchildren, Stephanie Guthrie, Heather and Shawn Dean, Amanda Guthrie and Randall Saputo, Ryan and Caitlin Guthrie, and Robert Guthrie and Taylor Blanchard; great grandchildren, Nathaniel Guthrie and Brantley and Colton Saputo, and partner for eight and a half years Martha Smith. She is preceded in death by his wife, Veronica Bourgeois Guthrie; and his parents, Ralph Guthrie and Lola A. Fuller Guthrie. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Visitation will continue Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Port Hudson Louisiana National Cemetery at 1 PM. Pallbearers will be Ryan Guthrie, Robert Guthrie, Shawn Dean, Errol Miller, Randall Saputo, and Thomas Pinckard. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Piarist School PO Box 369 Hagerhill, KY 41222, or pay it forward.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019