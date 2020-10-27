Ralph F. Braun died October 11, 2020 in Washington, DC of complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born October 16, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA where he received a BA degree from Duquesne University. Following military service in the 82nd Airborne Division he attended Louisiana State University obtaining a BS degree in Engineering. He was employed for 30 years by Ethyl Corporation, now NewMarket. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, Acacia Fraternity, Richmond Randolph Lodge F.&A.M., and All Souls Episcopal Church. His wife of 63 years Catherine, survives him. A service of interment will be held at a later date.

