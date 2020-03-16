|
Ralph Harrison Wilder died March 14, 2020 at 99 years old. He was born January 5, 1921 at home in Marche, Arkansas. A World War II Veteran, Ralph was raised in North Little Rock, where he attended school. Upon graduating, he owned and operated his Service Station. In 1942 Ralph joined the Navy serving aboard the Yorktown Aircraft Carrier. He was a member of C.A.S.U.-2 at Barbers Point on the Island of Oahu, returning home in 1945, and was married to Gladys DeRoche for 60 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Gladys DeRoche, his parents Harrison and Elta Wilder, a son Ralph Dewayne Wilder (a deputy sheriff with East Baton Rouge Parish), a brother Robert Wilder, a sister Hazel Mae, and his loving companion and favorite dance partner for 13 years Beryl "Honeybee" Fourroux. Survived by son John E. Wilder and wife Diane Hill Wilder, his sister-in-law Pat Deroche, granddaughters Jennifer Wilder Rogillio of Baton Rouge, and Bonnie Wilder Davis of Greenville, S.C., grandson Mike McCaa and wife Natalie McCaa, 2 great-grandsons, BJ Rogillio, Jr. and Bennett Rogillio. He will be missed by family and friends who loved him and brought him joy throughout his blessed life. His spirit will live on in each and every one of us. Ralph was a respected gentleman with compassion, kindness, and a Christian spirit who never met a stranger and had a quick smile and handshake for everyone. He danced every Tuesday afternoon at the BREC Tea Dance. Ralph truly believed he lived in the "Greatest Generation" that every lived! He was a Master Mason since 1942, and retired from the insurance business after 47 years. He was a Vice-President of National American Life Insurance Company, and also served 20 years as a representative of Mutual of Omaha Insurance, receiving many sales awards from both companies. Wake at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home on Wednesday March 18, 2020, at 6pm-8pm and again March 19, 2020, at 9am-10am with service at 10am, conducted by Jim Bello, a special friend, followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
