Ralph Joseph Stassi Jr.
1938 - 2020
Ralph, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, was born in Plaquemine on August 31,1938, and was a lifelong resident of Plaquemine. He passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing surrounded by his family. Ralph's first job was as a roughneck on an oil rig, he then opened a self-employed logging operation. He then was elected to serve on the Iberville Parish Police Jury, and then worked as a detective at the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. He was promoted to Chief of Detectives and retired as the Chief Criminal Deputy with 19 years of service. He also served on the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole. Elected to Plaquemine Board of Selectmen in 2001, Ralph served almost five full terms – from 2001 until his death. Ralph and Chris are the owners of A Professional Bail Bonds. Although he enjoyed many activities, he was an avid horseman and really loved being a cowboy. He was happiest with family and his horses. Ralph loved Iberville Parish and the City of Plaquemine and was always willing to help someone. He will be greatly missed by his entire family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine on Saturday, August 22, at 1 pm with burial following at Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Chris Patin Stassi; children, Brett Stassi, Sr. (Caroline), Suzanne Stassi Fraser (Scott), Scott Stassi (Sandi), Nico Migliacio (Mandi), Haley Migliacio Cain (Jason), Monty Migliacio (Casey), Mario Migliacio (Lea), and Julien Stassi (Kaitlyn); grandchildren, Brett Michael Jr., Anne Marie, Annette, Sarah, John, Claire, Nicholas, Madelyne, Kennedy and Reid; great grandchildren, Christopher, Evelyn, Sophia, Ajax, Gwendolyn and Egan; sister, Loretta Stassi Keller; brother, Glynn Stassi (Jackie). Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elsie Joffrion Stassi; infant son, Stephen Wayne Stassi. Pallbearers will be his six sons, Brett, Scott, Nico, Monty, Mario and Julien. Honorary pallbearers will be Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr., and City of Plaquemine Selectmen: Lindon "Lin" Rivet, Oscar Mellion, Michael "Mickey" Rivet, Russell Gerace, Jimmie Randle and Timmy Martinez; Plaquemine Fire Chief Darren Ramirez, Stanley H. "Jackie" Jackson, Andrew "Banana" LeBlanc, and Tommy Thompson. Special thanks to Dr. Banda, his staff and all the nurses and staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing, https://hospicebr.org/giving.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
AUG
22
Burial
Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 21, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 21, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
