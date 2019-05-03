Mr. Ralph Louis "Dickie" Dickerson, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the age of 69. Dickie graduated from Broadmoor High School in 1968, where he was a proud member of the 1967-1968 basketball team. He attended USL (now Louisiana-Lafayette) where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Dickie had many different jobs over his lifetime, but his favorite was working/managing The Varsity Shop clothing store. Dickie enjoyed jogging and running on his treadmill. He was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed watching the LSU football, basketball and baseball games on his big screen TV. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Hubert and Virginia Tiley Dickerson. A special thank you to "Miss" Carla, the head nurse at Carrington Place Nursing Home where Dickie spent the last 3 years of his life. Interment will take place at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on May 6th at 10:00 am.