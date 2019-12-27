Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph M. St. Amant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph M. St. Amant, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, died Sunday, December 22. He was a long time resident of Dallas, TX. Ralph was a graduate of Southern University Laboratory School and Southern University and A&M College. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He is survived by his children: Charles Andre St. Amant (Kim), Nicole S. Humphrey, Noelle S. Aden (Kenan) and Neil St. Amant; grandchildren: Elise, Julian, Ethan and Dax; brothers: Norman, James, Paul (Jackie), and Larry (Cynthia); and sisters: Marie S. Jackson and Charlotte S. Mathis; sister-in-law; Mattie St. Amant. He was proceeded in death by his parents: Norman Joseph and Helen Decuir St. Amant; brothers: Joseph F. St. Amant and Anthony Stanley St. Amant; sister: Shirley S. Stieff; brothers-in-law: Joseph Cecil Mathis and Rufus Jackson; and sisters-in-law, Bernice B. St. Amant and Lois F. St. Amant. Visitation will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1567 Curtis St. Baton Rouge, LA, from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am, celebrated by Rev. Paul Deutsch, SJ. Interment will follow at Chenal Cemetery in Lakeland, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019

