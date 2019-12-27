Ralph M. St. Amant, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, died Sunday, December 22. He was a long time resident of Dallas, TX. Ralph was a graduate of Southern University Laboratory School and Southern University and A&M College. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He is survived by his children: Charles Andre St. Amant (Kim), Nicole S. Humphrey, Noelle S. Aden (Kenan) and Neil St. Amant; grandchildren: Elise, Julian, Ethan and Dax; brothers: Norman, James, Paul (Jackie), and Larry (Cynthia); and sisters: Marie S. Jackson and Charlotte S. Mathis; sister-in-law; Mattie St. Amant. He was proceeded in death by his parents: Norman Joseph and Helen Decuir St. Amant; brothers: Joseph F. St. Amant and Anthony Stanley St. Amant; sister: Shirley S. Stieff; brothers-in-law: Joseph Cecil Mathis and Rufus Jackson; and sisters-in-law, Bernice B. St. Amant and Lois F. St. Amant. Visitation will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1567 Curtis St. Baton Rouge, LA, from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am, celebrated by Rev. Paul Deutsch, SJ. Interment will follow at Chenal Cemetery in Lakeland, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019