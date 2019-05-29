Dr. Rev. Ralph V. Calcote (1985 - 2019)
Obituary
Dr. Reverend Ralph V. Calcote, Southern Baptist Missionary to Japan (1951-1985), and Hospital Chaplain (1985-2015) died peacefully in his home in Brookhaven, Mississippi on May 9, 2019, at the age of 95. He is survived by his five children, Stuart Calcote of Los Angeles, Cherryl Duncan and Nancy Calcote of Dallas, Janet Simmons of Baton Rouge, Robert Calcote of Seattle, twelve grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial service being held on Friday, May 31 at First Baptist Church, Brookhaven, MS 2:00 p.m. CDT. Memorial contributions can be made to HOPE Ministries of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019
