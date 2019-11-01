Ralph Wilson Stephenson, Jr., a native of Jena, LA, and eighteen-year resident of St. James Place, Baton Rouge, LA, died on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the age of 94. Lt. Col. Stephenson served during World War II, then went to West Point (Class of 1950), and served as a pilot in the Korean and Vietnam wars. After retiring, he attended LSU Law School, had first a private practice, then worked for the Dept. of Public Safety and served as an Administrative Law Judge. An inurnment will be held at West Point NY in the columbarium next to his beloved wife June. He is survived by his two daughters and their spouses Nan L. Stephenson and Ken Kuzenski and Lynn S. and Thomas Lovell, and two grandchildren Sarah an Dean Lovell. A reception will be held at St. James Place Wellness Center at 2 p.m.on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the St. James Place Residency Endowment Fund, 333 Lee Dr., Baton Rouge LA 70808.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019