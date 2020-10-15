Ramie Anthony (Boots) Villere, born on November 20, 1944 in Morganza, LA. He passed away peacefully at his home in Erwinville, on October 14, 2020. In his youth he was very active in 4-H. During the 1950's he won every major award in the State of Louisiana to do with Beef and Dairy Cattle; including Grand Champion. He was a graduate of Port Allen High School, Class of 1961. "Boots" continued to work in the beef and dairy industry while also working for Olin Chemical Company. He retired from Olin in the 1980's, with 39 years of service. After retirement he went back to work for Steve Kent Trucking, where he retired again with 10 years of service. "Boots" was a lifetime member of Sharon Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mercedes Sanders Villere, and infant son, "Baby Boy"; and Parents, Ernest and Frances Horner Villere. He is survived by son, David (wife) Stephanie; daughter, April (husband) Jason Ussery; son, Chris and Special Friend, Charlotte; Four Grandsons, Christian and Joshua Villere, Grayson Ussery, and Devyn Roe, all of Erwinville; two brothers, Carl Wayne (wife) Paulette of Fordoche and Glenn (wife) Judy of Central. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and John Francois, Nathan Speights, and Jamie Barlow. We would like to thank our friends and family for your love and support during the past five years. Arrangements will be handled through Wilbert's Funeral Home; with wake and service at Sharon Baptist Church on Saturday, October 17. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, services at 12:00 PM. Services conducted by Terry Swanson and internment in the Church Cemetery. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.