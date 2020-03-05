Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona Ann D'Aquila. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ramona Ann D'Aquila, 62 years old, native of Morganza, LA and resident of Baker, LA, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She had recently graduated from BRCC in Business Management. She is survived by her mother, Dolores D'Aquila, two daughters, Chasity and Falisha Savoy, nine grandchildren, Kerry (Laquinta), Michael, Angel (Darrel), Krystina, Karmen, Madison, Morgan, Langston, and Jayden Savoy, four great grandchildren, Ra'mya Savoy, Kaisley Livings, Andrea Savoy, and Aaliyah Harris, four sisters and two brother-n-laws Debbie Guedry, Madeline Hollier, Liz Bordelon and Donald, Cindy Landry and Charles, two brothers, Cy D'Aquila and Thomas D'Aquila, Jr., nieces and nephews, Christopher Guedry (Kristina), Ashley Guedry, (Kenny Johnson), Hunter Bordelon (April) , Rachel Landry, Charles Landry, Jr. (Lori), Heather Tovar (Daniel), great nieces and nephews, Andrew Guedry, and as-yet born baby girl Guedry, Braylon and Nathan Guedry, Kyle and Carter Johnson, Addison and Avery Smith, Alyssa, Dylan and Ali Tovar. Preceded in death by Lonnie Savoy, her father, Thomas D'Aquila, Sr., Tevin Laneharty, nephew, Thomas D'Aquila, III, brother-n-law, Chris Guedry, paternal grandparents, Cy and Madeline D'Aquila, maternal grandparents, James and Rosa Tuminello. Visitation will be at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until Mass at 11:00 a.m. and Christian Burial at St. Ann's Cemetery to follow. Celebrant will be Father Brent Maher. Pallbearers will be Kerry and Michael Savoy, Derrick Washington, Cy D'Aquila, Thomas D'Aquila, Jr., Charles Landry, Sr., Donald Bordelon, and Christopher Guedry. Honorary pallbearers are Langston and Jayden Savoy, Charles Landry, Jr., Hunter Bordelon, Glen Bordelon, Alton Johnson and Andre' Richard. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020

