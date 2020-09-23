I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4-7 Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. Last week, Ramona Deborah Bynum, a native of Brusly, LA entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family in Baton Rouge, LA. After 65 years of an amazing life, she rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. Ramona was born November 24, 1954 as the 7th child to the union of Vanderbilt and Daisy Thomas Bynum in New Orleans, LA. Ramona was educated in the West Baton Rouge Parish School System attended Southern University A&M College. She was baptized by the late Reverend Smith at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, in Brusly, LA where she sang in the choir for several years. Ramona D. Bynum fondly known to many as "Mackie" was a caring devoted daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and especially a loving mother to her 2 daughters she independently raised. Ramona worked at State Times and Morning Advocate for many years before transitioning to the public sector. She retired from Southern University A&M College in the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Services. Ramona is survived by two loving and devoted daughters, Bridgette Bynum Coleman (Brian), and Bianca "Brooke" Bynum Jones (Jerome); Her loving grandchildren, Bria Kamille Coleman, Harper Brooke Jones, and Jordan Jones.; six siblings, Jacqueline Ayo (Lindsey), Port Allen, LA; Sheila Bynum, Brooklyn, New York; Vanderbilt Bynum, III, Brusly, LA; Linda Holmes, Plaquemine, LA; Mary Craig (Kevin), Brusly, LA; and Melody Bynum, Addis, LA; one God son, Terrence West, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She also leaves several incredibly special people and dear friends, Gloria Walker, Rhonda Grace, Linda Wilkins, Gloria Ingram, and Lyle Morgan. Ramona is preceded in death by her parents, Vanderbilt Bynum, Jr. and Daisy Thomas Bynum; a grandson, Kobe Kentrell Jones; two brothers, Charles E. Bynum and Troy Bynum, Sr.; three sisters, Jennifer Bynum, Catherine Allen, and Brenda LeJeune and a host of other relatives. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 26, 2020 2:00 pm until religious service at 3:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.