Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

Ramona "Mona" Marie Bonin Trahan. And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast. 1 Peter 5:10. Mona passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, November 23, 2019 after a 3-month battle with cancer, in the arms of the love of her life. Her immediate family was also at her bedside. She was 78 and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Donaldsonville. Mona graduated salutatorian from Ascension Catholic High school and was also Miss Donaldsonville and Miss Woodmen of the World 1958. She served as a Eucharistic Minister calling on the residence of local nursing homes with her dear friend Diane Allen. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Mona was an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing her talent in the kitchen with anyone. Mona and Cleben were blessed to be a part of the Farm Bureau family for over 40 years and traveled together to many countries abroad. Mona marveled at the life that they lived together. She enjoyed fishing, weekends at the houseboat, and adventures at the French Quarter apartment with family and friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and again on Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church from 8:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Cleben Trahan; Children: Boyd Trahan, Mike Trahan & wife Rachelle, Elizabeth Trahan, Becky Woodling & husband Randy and Gregory Trahan; 2 sisters: Joan Medine and Kathy Morris; 4 brothers: Donald, Tim, Tom and Joseph Bonin; grandchildren: Kari Reeves & husband Chris, Heather Barker & husband Jude, Nicole Boyd & husband Matt, Lauren Trahan, Shelby Trahan, Jessie Deshotel & husband Tory, Erin Gauthreaux & husband Miguel, John Robert Boudreaux & Destiny, Ben Boudreaux & wife Sera, Joshua Boudreaux & Rebekah, Gracie Trahan, Andrew Trahan, & Ava Trahan; great-grandchildren: Jaxon & Maggie Reeves, Eli & Wesley Barker, Grant Boyd, Jade, Jeanne & Josie Deshotel, Lucia, Lana & John Miguel Gauthreaux, and Haze Boudreaux; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents: Elie and Eve Meaux Bonin; Grandson: Jeremy James Francise; Mother & Father in law: Mabel & Eli Trahan; and a sister Betty Ann Dugas. She was such a blessing to us all and a gift from God to our family. Her grandchildren described her as selfless, fun loving, warm and vibrant, supportive, poised, perfect, and funny. Her laugh was contagious and her smile was captivating. To know her was to love her. She will be dearly missed. Special thanks to our extended family Alicia & Colin Gauthreaux, Anne Marcelite Gauthreaux, Isabel Gauthreaux, special friend Rita Lynn Jackson, Comfort Care Hospice, Stat Home Health, and Mary Bird Perkins for all of the support and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. She was such a blessing to us all and a gift from God to our family. Her grandchildren described her as selfless, fun loving, warm and vibrant, supportive, poised, perfect, and funny. Her laugh was contagious and her smile was captivating. To know her was to love her. She will be dearly missed. Special thanks to our extended family Alicia & Colin Gauthreaux, Anne Marcelite Gauthreaux, Isabel Gauthreaux, special friend Rita Lynn Jackson, Comfort Care Hospice, Stat Home Health, and Mary Bird Perkins for all of the support and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. 