Randal Paul Lambert died on Monday, December 16, 2019, in Gonzales, LA. at the age of 59. Randal was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. and a resident of Gonzales, LA. and a retired Instrument Technician for Merit Electric. Randal was also a member of the United States Army Airborne Rangers. Randal is survived by a daughter Alexandra Lambert and 2 sons Devon Lambert (Amy) and Darren Lambert (Kelsi) and 1 sister Marie Stout. Randal is also survived by 4 grandchildren Lucy, Avery, Peyton and Luke. Randal was preceded in death by his parents Rosemond Charles Lambert and Lucy Braud Lambert and 1 brother Barry Lambert. A Graveside Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hope Haven Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales, LA, at 10 AM celebrated by Pastor Blaine Melancon. To offer condolences to the family you may visit our website at www.oursofh.com Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA. in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019