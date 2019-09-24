Randall Dane Pendarvis, 37, went to be with our heavenly father, on September 22, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Denise Pendarvis, brother Michael and his wife Cherish Pendarvis, a nephew that he adored and consider a brother, Jace Pendarvis, 2 nieces Alli Grace and Kyli Pendarvis. Also, by Ronica Smith (aunt), Dale Smith (uncle), Blaine Smith (uncle), Sherrye Annand (aunt), Gayle Russell (aunt), Peggy Pendarvis (aunt), Jake Pendarvis (uncle) and Mike Pendarvis (uncle). Randall also had many cousins and close friends that he considered family. Randall worked as welder but on his off time loved a good football game. He was a great man and had the heart of gold. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Reginald and Betty Faye Smith and Jake and Ella May Pendarvis and an uncle, Dane Pendarvis. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs Thursday, September 26th, 10am -12pm with services following.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019