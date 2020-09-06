It is with profound sadness we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Randy was 62 years old and entered into eternal rest on September 3, 2020. A native of Erwinville, LA, he resided in Iuka, Mississippi. With over 30 years of service as a maintenance supervisor at Cajun Electric in New Roads, he retired and fulfilled his life-long dream of owning land and cattle. Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years Kay (Murry) Brown; his children Jeffrey (Robin) of Lorman, MS, Dylan (Chelsi) of Iuka, MS and Ashley of Iuka. Five cherished grandchildren Slade, Maddox, Julianne, Lawson and Tate; sisters Vickie Browning (Randy) of Oklahoma, Misty Daigle (Bryan) of Erwinville and brother Donnie (Kathy) of Oklahoma; brothers-in-law Mark Murry (Carolyn) of Port Allen and Rodney Murry (Messie) of Central and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Randy was proceeded in death by his parents James and Bobbie Jean (Henderson) Brown, grandparents Doc and Rosie Henderson and Charlie and Myrtle Brown, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Ray and Doris Murry. Randy was a man of few words but strong loving heart. Through years of illness from diabetes and heart disease, he fought valiantly for time with his family that he so dearly loved. His strength and courage was admired by all. Our hearts are forever broken. In keeping with Randy's wishes, no formal services will take place. A family memorial will be held at a later date.

