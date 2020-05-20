Randall Floyd Louis Knapp, Sr., 60, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs, LA with is loving wife by his side. Randall worked for 28 years with the MMR Group. He loved to work and many considered him a workaholic, but he always found time to spend with his wife, son and friends riding his motorcycle. Randall was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Stacy "Stitch" Knapp; son and daughter-in-law, Randall "Rabbit" and Shawntel Knapp; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Scott Whillock; grandchildren, Ryan and Bryce Knapp, and Deuce Whillock; parents, Huey and LaFerne Knapp; siblings and their spouses, Fonda and Terry Davis, Richard and Kathleen Knapp, Rhonda and Larry Peel, Mike and Kim Knapp, and Bradley and Rebecca Knapp; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his son, Clifton Joseph Knapp; and nephew, Travis "Rooster" Cavalier. The family will hold a private celebration of his life at a later date. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.