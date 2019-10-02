Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 (985)-345-5801 Send Flowers Obituary

Randall H. Crain, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in his home at the age of 60. He was born on Saturday, July 25, 1959, in Bogalusa, Louisiana to Dr. James Larry and Jean Etta Lott Crain. Randall was charismatic, fun-loving and caring. He moved to New Orleans shortly after graduating from LSU. In New Orleans, Randall blossomed within the fellowship of AA where he was deeply loved by a host of friends. Randall brought fun and excitement to the fellowship with his arrangement of parties, dances and his widely popular Blues Brothers performances. Through his example, countless people found that sober living could be joyful and fun. In his 40's Randall found his natural calling when he became a Licensed Professional Counselor for those suffering from addictions. Randall loved the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers and old classic TV shows of the 1960s. He also enjoyed his many travels. He played guitar alongside his late brother Ricky in the band the Houdini's. At other times he was a magician, a pilot, and a phenomenal karaoke singer. He will be missed for his warmth, sensitivity and ready love. Randall is survived by his sister, Rita Crain McIntyre and her husband Rodney, Sr., his nieces, Lara McIntyre Aguirre and her husband Jose and Elizabeth Bounty Crain, his nephew, Rodney McIntyre, Jr. and his wife Krystal, his best friends, Paul Benoit, and Michael Ledford, also many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, close friends, and his beloved cat, Tiger. Randall is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James Larry and Jean Etta Lott Crain and his brother, Ricky Crain. A Visitation for Randall will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home in Hammond, LA. A Memorial Service Celebrating Randall's Life will immediately follow visitation at 4:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

