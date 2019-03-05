Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Joseph Watts. View Sign

Randall Joseph Watts passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 60 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was an Administrative Coordinator with the State of Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church, 19524 LA Hwy. 42, Livingston, LA 70754 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and again on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev. Trey Cowell and Rev. Jeremy Glascock. Burial will be at the Watts Cemetery in Colyell. He is survived by his wife Glenda Bacot Watts; mother, Martha Gerald Watts; son, Dylan Michael Watts; sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Purvis Wheat. Preceded in death by his father, Alvis N. Watts and daughter, Elizabeth Anne Watts. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Livingston. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.