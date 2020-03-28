Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Lee 'Sonny' Magee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Randall Lee "Sonny" Magee passed from this life on Sunday March 15, 2020 to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on December 8, 1955 and was a resident of Diamondhead, MS. He was 64 years old. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Lee Ann Nichols Magee, a daughter, Samantha Jean Magee, a son, Tiger Laddas Myers, his wife's children, Aslyn Gautreau, Quade Aymond and Sadie Aymond, his grandchildren, Joshua Peffer, Jr., Karlee, Channing and Mackenzie Magee, Gavin Gautreau, and Adalee and "Buddy" Aymond. He also is survived by his second set of parents, his in-laws, Jim and Sarah Nichols, two brother and sister in-laws, Robert "Bob" and Yasmin Nichols, and Cathryn and James Sparks, and two much loved cousins and their spouses, Ralph and Charlotte Bender and Judy and Jim Fontenot. He leaves behind four close friends he considered as brothers along with an eclectic group of family and friends. Randall was proceeded in death by his mother, Betty Jean LeBlanc Poche, father, Dwight Earl Magee, and his much beloved grandmother, Mammie Higgins LeBlanc. Randy lived a very colorful and adventurous life. He never met a stranger and all who encountered him will never forget him! He enjoyed fishing, gardening and the outdoors, but loved most riding his motorcycles. He spent his last day on this earth riding one of his Harleys while on a trip to visit a lifelong friend. Randy was a Christian and loved to say, "Amazing Grace, that's me.....He saved a wreck like me!" Arrangements for a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life are pending and will be announced at a later date. Randall Lee "Sonny" Magee passed from this life on Sunday March 15, 2020 to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on December 8, 1955 and was a resident of Diamondhead, MS. He was 64 years old. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Lee Ann Nichols Magee, a daughter, Samantha Jean Magee, a son, Tiger Laddas Myers, his wife's children, Aslyn Gautreau, Quade Aymond and Sadie Aymond, his grandchildren, Joshua Peffer, Jr., Karlee, Channing and Mackenzie Magee, Gavin Gautreau, and Adalee and "Buddy" Aymond. He also is survived by his second set of parents, his in-laws, Jim and Sarah Nichols, two brother and sister in-laws, Robert "Bob" and Yasmin Nichols, and Cathryn and James Sparks, and two much loved cousins and their spouses, Ralph and Charlotte Bender and Judy and Jim Fontenot. He leaves behind four close friends he considered as brothers along with an eclectic group of family and friends. Randall was proceeded in death by his mother, Betty Jean LeBlanc Poche, father, Dwight Earl Magee, and his much beloved grandmother, Mammie Higgins LeBlanc. Randy lived a very colorful and adventurous life. He never met a stranger and all who encountered him will never forget him! He enjoyed fishing, gardening and the outdoors, but loved most riding his motorcycles. He spent his last day on this earth riding one of his Harleys while on a trip to visit a lifelong friend. Randy was a Christian and loved to say, "Amazing Grace, that's me.....He saved a wreck like me!" Arrangements for a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life are pending and will be announced at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close