Randall Lee McDonald died on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was 64 years old and a resident of Clinton. Randy was retired from Eastern Louisiana Mental Health Systems and was a US Navy Veteran. Memorial Service will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Clinton United Methodist Church from 9 am until service at 11 am conducted by Rev. Ted Fine. Inurnment will be at Masonic Cemetery in Clinton. Randy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy McDonald. A daughter, Molly Glascock and husband, Danton. 2 grandchildren, Benjamin "Fisher" and Tucker Danton Glascock. Mother in law, Gladys Siebert and brother, Danny McDonald and wife, Tara McDonald. He is preceded in death by his son, Benjamin McDonald, mother, Twylia Faye McDonald and father, Jesse Agustus McDonald and a sister, Kimberly McDonald. Randy was a lover of all things LSU, food, music and family. He was his happiest when his two grandsons were with him and seeing his Tigers win the National Championship. Geaux Tigers! We know he is at peace and has been reunited with his son, Benjamin. Share sympathies, condolences, and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 29 to May 30, 2020.