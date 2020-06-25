On Sunday June 21, 2020, Randall Lydell Youngblood swiftly departed his earthly home. Randall Youngblood affectionately known as "Peanut" by many was born on July 2,1961, to the union of Elaine Jackson and the late Robert Youngblood. He had an ever-present smile and was friendly beyond all measure. Randall leaves to cherish his memory his mother Elaine Williams, stepfather Charles Williams, Dual Mother Dorothy Martin, 1 brother, 3 step siblings, 5 foster children, a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives. Randall was preceded in death by his father Robert Youngblood, Maternal Grandparents Josephine and Eddie Jackson, Paternal Grandparents Dorothy and Lester Youngblood and numerous aunts and uncles. Viewing Saturday June 27, 2020, from 9:30-10:30am at Hambrick's Family Mortuary Funeral Service: St. Paul B. C. 10438 Boudreaux Rd. 11am. Mask will be required to attent BOTH services.

