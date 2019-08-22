Randall Mayo Watson was born December 7, 1959 and died on August 21, 2019 at The Crossing in Baton Rouge. He lived in Zachary and was previously employed with Entergy and AT&T. Survived by his mother Audrey Watson of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; sister Rita Williams and husband Johnny; sister Kay Turner and husband JD; also survived by son Justin Hewitt and his nieces and nephews. Randall graduated from Baker High School, attended LA College and loved to sing. He was preceded in death by his father Tubby Watson and his sister Judy McClure. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at First Baptist Church in Zachary on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00 pm with memorial service following at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Compassus Hospice, 6700 W Jefferson Hwy, Suite 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019