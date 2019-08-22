Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Mayo Watson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Zachary , LA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Randall Mayo Watson was born December 7, 1959 and died on August 21, 2019 at The Crossing in Baton Rouge. He lived in Zachary and was previously employed with Entergy and AT&T. Survived by his mother Audrey Watson of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; sister Rita Williams and husband Johnny; sister Kay Turner and husband JD; also survived by son Justin Hewitt and his nieces and nephews. Randall graduated from Baker High School, attended LA College and loved to sing. He was preceded in death by his father Tubby Watson and his sister Judy McClure. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at First Baptist Church in Zachary on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00 pm with memorial service following at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Compassus Hospice, 6700 W Jefferson Hwy, Suite 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Randall Mayo Watson was born December 7, 1959 and died on August 21, 2019 at The Crossing in Baton Rouge. He lived in Zachary and was previously employed with Entergy and AT&T. Survived by his mother Audrey Watson of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; sister Rita Williams and husband Johnny; sister Kay Turner and husband JD; also survived by son Justin Hewitt and his nieces and nephews. Randall graduated from Baker High School, attended LA College and loved to sing. He was preceded in death by his father Tubby Watson and his sister Judy McClure. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at First Baptist Church in Zachary on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00 pm with memorial service following at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Compassus Hospice, 6700 W Jefferson Hwy, Suite 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close