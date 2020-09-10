1/1
Randall Richard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Richard, a lifelong resident of New Roads, Randy Richard departed this life on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 59. He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Ladrike Levi; two sisters, Zera Franklin and Linda (Ricky) Bowie; brothers, Robert Richard, Charles (Diane) Richard, Willie Richard, Delten Richard, and Edward Richard; a granddaughter; and his companion Emma Patterson. Visitation will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church from 8:30 am until religious service at 11 am. Burial to immediately follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
08:30 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Burial
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved