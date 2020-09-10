Randall Richard, a lifelong resident of New Roads, Randy Richard departed this life on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 59. He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Ladrike Levi; two sisters, Zera Franklin and Linda (Ricky) Bowie; brothers, Robert Richard, Charles (Diane) Richard, Willie Richard, Delten Richard, and Edward Richard; a granddaughter; and his companion Emma Patterson. Visitation will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church from 8:30 am until religious service at 11 am. Burial to immediately follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

