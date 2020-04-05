|
Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls. Randall, also known as painter man by close friends and coworkers, was a native of Baton Rouge. He entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2020 at his daughter's home. He was 59. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. He is survived by his mother Muriel Aucoin Hutchinson; two daughters Ashlye Hutchinson, Kelsey Brown and husband Oliver; four grandchildren, Madyson Morris, Alexis Delholmer, Locke and Kolson Brown; four brothers, Stephen Hutchinson and spouse Susan, David Hutchinson and spouse Sally, Clifford , and Jeffery Hutchinson; Sister Rhonda Whittington and spouse Vince; and lifelong friends Morris Greenfield, and Johnny and Jada Lebrun. Preceded in death by his father Byrd Hutchinson, Thomas Hutchinson, and former spouse Kellye Melancon Hutchinson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020