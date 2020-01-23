Randall Todd Johnson, age 49, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Deloris Johnson; daughter, Makayla Johnson; siblings, Sonji J. Thomas (Stephon) and Kendall C. Johnson (Lashonda). Survived by aunts, Iona J. Sigue and Murnell Hatton. Randall was a loving uncle to a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Evella Druhett Johnson and Isaac Johnson, Sr. His late aunts and uncles, Titus Johnson, Shirley Mae Aubert, Isaac Johnson, Sr. Odessa Johnson, Wanda Banks, and Julia Ball Sabate. A native of Gramercy, LA and resident of Las Vegas, NV, Randall was born on May 19, 1970. He was a 1989 graduate of Lutcher High School. He was the Lead Operator at Timet in Las Vegas, NV for 15 years. He enjoyed working out and traveling. Randall was a true family man who cherished time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral at King Solomon Baptist Church, 2385 North Courseault St. in Lutcher, LA on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1pm. Visitation at the church will begin at 11am. Following the service, interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum in Paulina, LA. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy in charge. Information: (985)535-6837.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020