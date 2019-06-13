Randall Whitaker Harrison, 73, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. She was a loving mother and grandmother whom adored her children and grandchildren. A native of Baton Rouge, she was the proud owner of Randy's Hair Design and had a successful career of more than 50 years. She received many awards during her career and loved her clients, many of whom were also her friends. More than 30 years ago, she was instrumental in the creation of the Baton Rouge Cancer Society's "Wig Bank", where women and men having lost their hair due to chemotherapy treatments, could check out a wig free of charge and wear it until their hair grew back. Randy, as she was affectionately known, was extremely creative and enjoyed demonstrating her creativity, not only in the hair salon, but also in the kitchen and yard. She was known for her seafood gumbo, fig preserves, and bread pudding. Her yard was often the setting for wedding pictures and was recognized by being placed on the Garden Tour of Homes by the LSU Hilltop Arboretum in the Spring of 2013. Her creativity also extended to the canvas, having painted for more than 20 years and having some of her works hung in the Governor's Mansion as well as the Secretary of State Office. She was born at Our Lady of the Lake, January 31, 1946. She attended St. Joseph's Parochial Elementary School and Baton Rouge High School. She is survived by her loving children: daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mike Marchand, Sr. of Port Allen; son, Michael R. DeCaire, Ph.D. of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Marchand, Catherine Marchand, and Michael Marchand, Jr. She is also survived by her loving aunt, Mrs. John L. Daniel (Josie), and many cousins and friends whom she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elise Fourrier Miller and Richard E. Whitaker, her loving husband, Ronald C. Harrison, and her sweet little Maltese "Honey Ann". Greenoaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15th. Following visitation, there will be a Catholic service at 11:30 a.m. by Fr. Pat Broussard. Internment will follow immediately afterwards at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Michael DeCaire, Ph.D., Mike Marchand Sr., Michael Marchand, Jr., Russell White, Duke O'Neal, and Jon Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Kraemer Diel, Wayne Diel, Kendall Diel, and Dr. Jerry Fourrier. A special thank you from the family to Melissa Dunn and Amanda Thornhill, for their dedication to the care of our mother.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019