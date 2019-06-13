Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Whitaker Harrison. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 11:30 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Interment Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Randall Whitaker Harrison, 73, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. She was a loving mother and grandmother whom adored her children and grandchildren. A native of Baton Rouge, she was the proud owner of Randy's Hair Design and had a successful career of more than 50 years. She received many awards during her career and loved her clients, many of whom were also her friends. More than 30 years ago, she was instrumental in the creation of the Baton Rouge Cancer Society's "Wig Bank", where women and men having lost their hair due to chemotherapy treatments, could check out a wig free of charge and wear it until their hair grew back. Randy, as she was affectionately known, was extremely creative and enjoyed demonstrating her creativity, not only in the hair salon, but also in the kitchen and yard. She was known for her seafood gumbo, fig preserves, and bread pudding. Her yard was often the setting for wedding pictures and was recognized by being placed on the Garden Tour of Homes by the LSU Hilltop Arboretum in the Spring of 2013. Her creativity also extended to the canvas, having painted for more than 20 years and having some of her works hung in the Governor's Mansion as well as the Secretary of State Office. She was born at Our Lady of the Lake, January 31, 1946. She attended St. Joseph's Parochial Elementary School and Baton Rouge High School. She is survived by her loving children: daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mike Marchand, Sr. of Port Allen; son, Michael R. DeCaire, Ph.D. of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Marchand, Catherine Marchand, and Michael Marchand, Jr. She is also survived by her loving aunt, Mrs. John L. Daniel (Josie), and many cousins and friends whom she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elise Fourrier Miller and Richard E. Whitaker, her loving husband, Ronald C. 