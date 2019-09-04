Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randi Lynn Bergeron. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Celebration of Life 9:30 AM - 1:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Entombment Following Services Chenal Mausoleum Jarreau , LA Send Flowers Obituary

"Don't weep at my grave, for I am not there, I have a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I will be singing in the sunshine, wild and free, playing tag with the wind while I am waiting for thee." A celebration of the life of Randi Lynn Bergeron will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lakeland, Louisiana from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. funeral mass with entombment thereafter at Chenal Mausoleum, Jarreau, Louisiana. Randi was born on November 12, 2001, and departed this life on September 2, 2019, at the age of 17, as the result of an automobile accident. She was a resident of Jarreau, Louisiana, and a senior at Catholic of Pointe Coupee High School. She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend to many. She lived life to the fullest, loved being outdoors, and playing with her many pets. She is survived by her father, Randy Bergeron, brother, Colby Bergeron, and sister, Dusti Turcotte, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be Randy Bergeron, Colby Bergeron, Glyn Bergeron, Greg Lemoine, Troy Bergeron, Hunter Saizan, and honorary pallbearer, Calvin Patin. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jodi David Bergeron,and her paternal grandparents, Patrick and Stella Bergeron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . "Don't weep at my grave, for I am not there, I have a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I will be singing in the sunshine, wild and free, playing tag with the wind while I am waiting for thee." A celebration of the life of Randi Lynn Bergeron will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lakeland, Louisiana from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. funeral mass with entombment thereafter at Chenal Mausoleum, Jarreau, Louisiana. Randi was born on November 12, 2001, and departed this life on September 2, 2019, at the age of 17, as the result of an automobile accident. She was a resident of Jarreau, Louisiana, and a senior at Catholic of Pointe Coupee High School. She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend to many. She lived life to the fullest, loved being outdoors, and playing with her many pets. She is survived by her father, Randy Bergeron, brother, Colby Bergeron, and sister, Dusti Turcotte, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be Randy Bergeron, Colby Bergeron, Glyn Bergeron, Greg Lemoine, Troy Bergeron, Hunter Saizan, and honorary pallbearer, Calvin Patin. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jodi David Bergeron,and her paternal grandparents, Patrick and Stella Bergeron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.