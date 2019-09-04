"Don't weep at my grave, for I am not there, I have a date with a butterfly to dance in the air. I will be singing in the sunshine, wild and free, playing tag with the wind while I am waiting for thee." A celebration of the life of Randi Lynn Bergeron will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lakeland, Louisiana from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. funeral mass with entombment thereafter at Chenal Mausoleum, Jarreau, Louisiana. Randi was born on November 12, 2001, and departed this life on September 2, 2019, at the age of 17, as the result of an automobile accident. She was a resident of Jarreau, Louisiana, and a senior at Catholic of Pointe Coupee High School. She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend to many. She lived life to the fullest, loved being outdoors, and playing with her many pets. She is survived by her father, Randy Bergeron, brother, Colby Bergeron, and sister, Dusti Turcotte, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be Randy Bergeron, Colby Bergeron, Glyn Bergeron, Greg Lemoine, Troy Bergeron, Hunter Saizan, and honorary pallbearer, Calvin Patin. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jodi David Bergeron,and her paternal grandparents, Patrick and Stella Bergeron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
