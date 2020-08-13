1/
Randi Rose Bishop Sproles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Randi Rose Bishop Sproles, 28, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her home in Baton Rouge, LA. A visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Coleman Funeral Home (601 Commerce Parkway, Oxford, MS 38655). A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 10:00 a.m., also at Coleman Funeral Home. A reception will be held at Tula Baptist Church Activities Building following the service. Bro. David Wilkinson will be officiating. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Randi Rose was born to Randy and Lisa Bishop in New Albany, MS. She grew up in Oxford, MS. After obtaining a degree in the medical industry, she worked as a Surgical Tech. Later in life she moved to Baton Rouge, LA. Her family remembers Randi Rose as a beautiful, spontaneous woman who dearly loved her family, especially her two little boys, Drake and Reid, who were her pride and joy. She was also known to have a great sense of humor and a no nonsense straight forward wisdom. If you knew Randi Rose, you did not forget her. She was a true advocate for animals, caring and loving for any animal that came across her path. She was known to even take injured wildlife to local veterinarians. After the veterinarians helped the injured animals, Randi Rose would return them back to their natural environment. Randi Rose's love for animals went as far as claiming her dog, Memphis, as her third child. Randi Rose also enjoyed being outdoors, riding four wheelers and horseback riding and "The Golden Girls." She had a distinct sense of fashion from an early age. When Randi Rose was three, her grandmother dressed her in a pink blouse and red pants. Randi Rose looked at her grandmother and said, "You know you can't wear pink and red together!" Randi Rose is survived by her husband, Chad Sproles, of Baton Rouge; her two precious boys, Drake Holden and Reid Ryson Sproles, both of Baton Rouge; her parents, Randy Bishop of Oxford and Lisa Bishop of Baton Rouge; one brother, Chad Randall Bishop, Sr. of Oxford; her nephew, Chad Randall Bishop, Jr.; and her grandmother, Stella Harwell of Oxford. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials can be made to ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give). Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coleman Funeral Home
601 Commerce Parkway
Oxford, MS 38655
(662) 234-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved