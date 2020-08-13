Mrs. Randi Rose Bishop Sproles, 28, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her home in Baton Rouge, LA. A visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Coleman Funeral Home (601 Commerce Parkway, Oxford, MS 38655). A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 10:00 a.m., also at Coleman Funeral Home. A reception will be held at Tula Baptist Church Activities Building following the service. Bro. David Wilkinson will be officiating. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Randi Rose was born to Randy and Lisa Bishop in New Albany, MS. She grew up in Oxford, MS. After obtaining a degree in the medical industry, she worked as a Surgical Tech. Later in life she moved to Baton Rouge, LA. Her family remembers Randi Rose as a beautiful, spontaneous woman who dearly loved her family, especially her two little boys, Drake and Reid, who were her pride and joy. She was also known to have a great sense of humor and a no nonsense straight forward wisdom. If you knew Randi Rose, you did not forget her. She was a true advocate for animals, caring and loving for any animal that came across her path. She was known to even take injured wildlife to local veterinarians. After the veterinarians helped the injured animals, Randi Rose would return them back to their natural environment. Randi Rose's love for animals went as far as claiming her dog, Memphis, as her third child. Randi Rose also enjoyed being outdoors, riding four wheelers and horseback riding and "The Golden Girls." She had a distinct sense of fashion from an early age. When Randi Rose was three, her grandmother dressed her in a pink blouse and red pants. Randi Rose looked at her grandmother and said, "You know you can't wear pink and red together!" Randi Rose is survived by her husband, Chad Sproles, of Baton Rouge; her two precious boys, Drake Holden and Reid Ryson Sproles, both of Baton Rouge; her parents, Randy Bishop of Oxford and Lisa Bishop of Baton Rouge; one brother, Chad Randall Bishop, Sr. of Oxford; her nephew, Chad Randall Bishop, Jr.; and her grandmother, Stella Harwell of Oxford. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials can be made to ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
