Randolph Hayes was born February 13, 1928 in Clinton, La. He peacefully passed away in his Baton Rouge home on the evening of June 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Randolph served in the Army in the 1950s and later attended Southern University. He spent over 30 years as an operator and supervisor at Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation. In 1964 he opened Hayes Insurance Agency in Scotlandville, La. which has been in business for 56 years. He is survived by his wife Gloria C. Reese- Hayes; 2 sisters Esther Hayes Abrams and Mayola Hayes Archie; 3 children Jeffery R. Hayes, Joni L. Hayes- DeRouen (Byron) and Cathy Hayes; 3 stepchildren Adrienne R. Hollins, Derrick J. Hollins and Byron B. Hollins; 3 granddaughters Teryn E. DeRouen, Tyla L. DeRouen and Tristyn B. DeRouen. His last few months were spent at home surrounded with love and care from his children, granddaughters and family. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Carney Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St, Baton Rouge, La. 70807. A private service will be held following the viewing.

