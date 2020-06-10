Randolph Hayes
1928 - 2020
Randolph Hayes was born February 13, 1928 in Clinton, La. He peacefully passed away in his Baton Rouge home on the evening of June 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Randolph served in the Army in the 1950s and later attended Southern University. He spent over 30 years as an operator and supervisor at Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation. In 1964 he opened Hayes Insurance Agency in Scotlandville, La. which has been in business for 56 years. He is survived by his wife Gloria C. Reese- Hayes; 2 sisters Esther Hayes Abrams and Mayola Hayes Archie; 3 children Jeffery R. Hayes, Joni L. Hayes- DeRouen (Byron) and Cathy Hayes; 3 stepchildren Adrienne R. Hollins, Derrick J. Hollins and Byron B. Hollins; 3 granddaughters Teryn E. DeRouen, Tyla L. DeRouen and Tristyn B. DeRouen. His last few months were spent at home surrounded with love and care from his children, granddaughters and family. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Carney Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St, Baton Rouge, La. 70807. A private service will be held following the viewing.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carney Mackey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
