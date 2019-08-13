Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Randolph Joseph Faucheux, Jr., known to friends and family as "Randy," passed away suddenly at his home on August 11, 2019, at the age of 64. Randy's enormous heart, kind and generous spirit, brilliant mind, and penchant for goofy nicknames will forever be remembered by his loving wife of 47 years, Tina Poche' Faucheux, and his children, Shea Lynne Woodring and her husband Sean, Randy Faucheux III and his wife Emily. "Poppy" will always hold in his heart his two granddaughters Hannah and Emma. He will also be fondly remembered by his siblings Dorothy LeBoeuf (William), Frank (Kim), Golbert (Alice), Chris (Sharon), and Warren, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Randolph, Sr. and Dorothy, his brother Chuck, and his nephew Golbert III. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The visitation will resume at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. The entombment will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum, Prairieville. Pallbearers will include Frank, Golbert, Chris and Warren Faucheux, Chester LaPorte, Harlan Poche', William LeBoeuf, Honorary pallbearers will include Perry Templet, Sr. and Joe Poche'. The family would like to give thanks to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the first responders for their care and compassion. Please visit Randolph Joseph Faucheux, Jr., known to friends and family as "Randy," passed away suddenly at his home on August 11, 2019, at the age of 64. Randy's enormous heart, kind and generous spirit, brilliant mind, and penchant for goofy nicknames will forever be remembered by his loving wife of 47 years, Tina Poche' Faucheux, and his children, Shea Lynne Woodring and her husband Sean, Randy Faucheux III and his wife Emily. "Poppy" will always hold in his heart his two granddaughters Hannah and Emma. He will also be fondly remembered by his siblings Dorothy LeBoeuf (William), Frank (Kim), Golbert (Alice), Chris (Sharon), and Warren, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Randolph, Sr. and Dorothy, his brother Chuck, and his nephew Golbert III. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The visitation will resume at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. The entombment will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum, Prairieville. Pallbearers will include Frank, Golbert, Chris and Warren Faucheux, Chester LaPorte, Harlan Poche', William LeBoeuf, Honorary pallbearers will include Perry Templet, Sr. and Joe Poche'. The family would like to give thanks to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the first responders for their care and compassion. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close