Randolph Joseph Faucheux, Jr., known to friends and family as "Randy," passed away suddenly at his home on August 11, 2019, at the age of 64. Randy's enormous heart, kind and generous spirit, brilliant mind, and penchant for goofy nicknames will forever be remembered by his loving wife of 47 years, Tina Poche' Faucheux, and his children, Shea Lynne Woodring and her husband Sean, Randy Faucheux III and his wife Emily. "Poppy" will always hold in his heart his two granddaughters Hannah and Emma. He will also be fondly remembered by his siblings Dorothy LeBoeuf (William), Frank (Kim), Golbert (Alice), Chris (Sharon), and Warren, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Randolph, Sr. and Dorothy, his brother Chuck, and his nephew Golbert III. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The visitation will resume at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. The entombment will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum, Prairieville. Pallbearers will include Frank, Golbert, Chris and Warren Faucheux, Chester LaPorte, Harlan Poche', William LeBoeuf, Honorary pallbearers will include Perry Templet, Sr. and Joe Poche'. The family would like to give thanks to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the first responders for their care and compassion. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019