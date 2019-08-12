Randolph Siplin, affectionately called "Randy" departed this life on August 10, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital Hospice Care Unit. He was born February 11, 1954 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to the late Randolph Kelly and the late Dorothy Siplin. He was a 1974 Plaquemine High School graduate. Randy leaves to cherish his memories; a devoted wife, Charlene Camper Siplin; children, Connie Beloney Young, Camesha D. Kelly, Bianca Siplin, Marcus Siplin, Randy Siplin, Latoya Siplin, Andrea L. Burl, Andre J. Burl, Jr. and Demi M. Martin; one grandchild, Layla T. Burl; godchild, Jodeci Harris; brothers: Walter R. (Shirley) Kelly, Sr. and Michael Kelly; sisters-in-law, Theresa (Sanford) Griffin, Valarie Camper, Lynn Camper, Dianne Carlin, and Linda Georgetown; brothers-in-law, Glenn Scott, Carlton Camper, Darrell Camper, Elvis Camper, Cheyenne Camper and Paul Camper; mother-in-law, Pearl Camper; best friend, Charles Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation resumes on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1, 24940 Hwy 405, Plaquemine,LA Rev. Andrew Allen, Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019