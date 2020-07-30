Randolph W. Willis, Jr. passed away at his home in Plaquemine on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age 90 years old and 95 days. He was a native of Belle Alliance, Louisiana and resident of Plaquemine. Randolph was a US Army Veteran, serving Occupied Japan. He retired from South Central Bell/ AT&T after 35 years and 9 months of service. Then he went to work with his son, Rodney. Per his wishes, Randolph was cremated. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Saturday, August 1st, from 12 p.m until Rite of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Randolph is survived by his wife of 65 years, Catherine Aucoin Willis; three children, Randolph Willis, III and wife Kim, Robert Willis and wife Barbara, and Rodney Willis and wife Faith; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren. Randolph was preceded in death by parents, Randolph Sr. and Josie Robertson Willis; siblings, Earl "Red" Willis, Catherine Ferachi, Ethel Bueche. Randolph was a member of the American Legion in Plaquemine. Many thanks to the ladies that assisted in Randolph's care, we are forever grateful. A very special thank you to Kevin Scott, who will always be our "brother from another mother" for all you have done and continue to do. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.