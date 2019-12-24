Randolph White Hunter, 'Randy', lawyer and outdoorsman, passed on December 1st, 2019, from a heart attack at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. Born on January 9, 1950, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1968 and went on to earn his law degree in 1974 from Louisiana State University, where he was a member of Law Review and the Order of the Coif. He began his law career in Anchorage, Alaska, where he served as a law clerk for a federal judge. He remained there to practice law until his return to Baton Rouge in the early 1980s. He practiced law with John Samaha and later with John de Gravelles of deGravelles, Palmintier, Holthaus and Fruge. Randy specialized in medical malpractice law and personal injury law. He was known for his generosity, love of nature, joie de vivre, and as a devoted son. He is survived by his sons, Colin Hunter and Sean Hunter, and one grandson, Tye Hunter, of Pittsburgh, PA; his sister, Amelie French Hunter and her husband, Bruce McAllister of Orange, CA; and his partner, Jane A. Simmons of St. Francisville. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Pointe Coupee Healthcare in New Roads, and to Ms. Chelsea Cavalier of Zachary. A celebration of Randy's life will take place in St. Francisville on January 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy. (supportnature.org).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020