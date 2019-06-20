The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Randy Borne, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on June 18th. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was employed with Franklin Press for 45 years, was an amazing guitar player and loved to fish. He is survived by his wife Tonya, daughters Chante Marcus, Ashley, Morgan and Delaney Borne, brothers Ronnie Borne, Scott, Brett and Brad Sanchez, stepmom Jeannette Borne, grandsons Layson and Braydon Marcus and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandparents Emmitt and Ruby Harris, mother and stepfather Imogene and Johnnie Sanchez and father Ronald Borne. Services will be held Saturday, June 22, at Resthaven funeral home with visitation from 12-2pm and memorial service starting at 2:00pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
